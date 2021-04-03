Cruz Azul takes advantage of the second half to beat FC Juarez (0-1)

04/03/2021 at 7:45 AM CEST

The Blue Cross won the FC Juarez 0-1 during the match held this Saturday at the Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium. The FC Juarez arrived with the intention of getting back on the path of victory after losing the last match against the Necaxa by a score of 1-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Blue Cross won in their last two matches of the competition against him Atlas Guadalajara in his stadium and the Monterrey in his fiefdom, 3-2 and 1-0 respectively and had a streak of 10 consecutive victories. After the result obtained, the home team is eighteenth, while the Blue Cross he was the leader of the MX Clausura League.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Blue Cross, which released its marker through a bit of Jonathan Rodriguez just before the final whistle, specifically in 89, concluding the match with the result 0-1.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Blue Cross gave entrance to Roberto Alvarado, Orbelín Pineda, Santiago Gimenez, Misael Doíinguez and Walter Montoya by Rafael Baca, Bryan angle, Juan Escobar, Elijah Hernandez and Yoshimar Yotun and by the FC Juarez it was replaced Matias Garcia, Ayron Del Valle, Francisco Contreras and Carlos Rosel by Jefferson Intriago, Marco Fabian, Flavio santos and Eryc Castillo.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card, two for the locals and three for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Jose Jaoquin Esquivel and Luis Lopez and by visitors to Rafael Baca, Santiago Gimenez and Pablo Aguilar.

After the duel, the FC Juarez it was placed in the eighteenth position of the table with nine points. The Blue Cross, for his part, he was left with the leading position of the Liga MX de Clausura with 30 points.

The next match of the competition for both teams will be played at home: the FC Juarez will be measured with the Saint Louis and the Blue Cross will play against him Chivas Guadalajara.