Cruz Azul: Surprise call for Juan Reynoso for the match against Atlético San Luis

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek a new victory in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League this Saturday in the Aztec stadium when he faces the Athletic of San Luis in a match that looks to be a ‘mere formality’ for those led by Juan Reynoso, who will try to keep their distance with the Eagles of Club América in their career for the lead in the tournament’s Standings.

Cruz Azul will seek its thirteenth victory in the tournament, linking fourteen games without losing, and the team from Potosí seems to be a rival for those led by Juan Reynoso, who do not want to leave room for doubt about their good football rhythm in this closing of the Guardians 2021.

Against San Luis, Cruz Azul needs to add 3 points and thus sleep peacefully without waiting for the result of America this Sunday, because the Eagles could surpass them in the classification in case they achieve a victory against Toluca and the celestial ones do not win their match. against the potosinos.

For the match, Juan Reynoso has already announced the Call, which is made up of: GOALKEEPERS Andrés Gudiño Sebastián Jurado DEFENDERS Julio Domínguez Alexis Peña Joaquín Martínez Adrián Aldrete Pablo Aguilar Juan Escobar MEDIA Luis Romo Elías Hernández Misael Domínguez Yoshimar Yotún Alexis Gutiérrez Rafa Baca Roberto Alvarado Pol Fernán

