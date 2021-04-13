Cruz Azul suffers last-minute loss prior to the match vs Arcahaie in Concachampions

The Cementeros of Cruz Azul will receive the modest Arcahaie from Haiti this Tuesday on the field of the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City to define one of the first classified to the Quarter finals of the Concacaf Champions League in a series that is tied without goals after the Ida game held in the Dominican Republic.

The Cruz Azul Machine will have a last minute loss for this match, as the Mexican midfielder, Misael Domínguez, was reported with an injury that will prevent him from being part of the Call for play of Juan Reynoso.

In the medical report published on the official website of Cruz Azul, it is mentioned that Misael has a muscle injury in his right leg, so he will not see action this Tuesday against the Caribbean.

Domínguez was listed on the list of possible starters for today’s game, as Reynoso will give rest to the players who are usual in his starting eleven within the MX League, thinking about the match that comes in the Clausura 2021 against Club América on next Saturday.

