Cruz Azul still has ‘two ghosts’ to face in the Clausura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine is on the verge of playing a new final in its history and only the Tuzos del Pachuca can prevent the cement producers from reaching their 20th final in Mexican Soccer and the seventh in short tournaments, in which they They would face yes or yes, one of the two ghosts that he still has in this Clausura 2021.

With America out of combat in this Liguilla, some experts have affirmed that Cruz Azul has a clear path to obtain the Liga MX title for the first time in the last 23 years, but before that he will have to eliminate Pachuca, a team that has dominate them in their direct confrontations in the Final Phase.

In the event that Cruz Azul can reach the Final of the Clausura 2021, the Cementeros would face the winner of the Puebla vs Santos Laguna key, the only two teams that defeated Cruz Azul in the regular phase. Interestingly, the three teams that are in the semis were the first three rivals of La Machine at the start of the tournament.

Cruz Azul started the tournament 1-0 with Santos Laguna and 0-1 with La Franja del Puebla, managing to correct the course on Matchday 3, against Tuzos del Pachuca, winning 1-0 and beginning a string of victories that ended in 12 matches, since they tied on Matchday 15 against Club América.

However, La Maquina has a historical dominance against these two possible rivals in a hypothetical final at Clausura 2021, although against the Guerreros, La Maquina lost one of its last six finals in short tournaments.

History of Cruz Azul vs Santos 21 Victories for Santos 12 Draws 22 Victories for Cruz Azul History in Final Phase: Santos won the Final of the Clausura 2008. Cruz Azul 1-2 Santos in the First Leg and Santos 1-1 Cruz Azul in the Vuelta . Cruz Azul won in the Semis of the Clausura 2013. Santos 0-3 Cruz Azul in the First leg and Cruz Azul 2-1 Santos in the Vuelta. History of Cruz Azul vs Santos 12 Wins for Puebla 15 Draws 22 Wins for Cruz Azul History in Final Phase: Cruz Azul won in the Quarterfinals in the Apertura 2009. Puebla 4-4 Cruz Azul in the First Leg; Cruz Azul 3-2 Puebla in the Vuelta.

