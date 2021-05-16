Cruz Azul: Son of ‘Cata’ Domínguez breaks into tears after a goal by Jonathan Rodríguez (VIDEO)

The Cruz Azul Machine got the pass to the semifinals of the Guardians 2021 thanks to the penalty scored by Jonathan Rodriguez that in the end would serve to leave the way for Santi Giménez to make the 3-1 and thus remain alive in the MX League.

Now more than ever the fans of Cruz Azul are excited but it is not only the fans; Players, board of directors and family of footballers are more involved than ever in reaching the goal and Matías Domínguez, son of ‘Cata’ demonstrated and represented the blue feeling after the victory.

The reaction of Matías ‘Catita’, Julio César’s son to the penalty scored by ‘Cabecita’, was published by the boy’s mother, who managed to capture the emotion and made thousands of celestial fans feel identified.

In the video you can see the nervousness with which the ‘Catita’ waits for the penalty and how he starts to cry in the celebration of the goal, because he knew that the goal gave the Machine the classification.

Cruz Azul is waiting for a rival for the semifinals between Pachuca, Santos and Rayados de Monterrey.