Cruz Azul: Sofía Schellemberg shows off her great figure with a flirty photograph in cachetero

Singer Sofia Schellemberg and cheerleader of the Blue Cross on the MX League, he wore his great figure for his followers on social networks, when sharing a flirty photograph in a cachetero, which left everyone with their mouths open.

They don’t know how I miss my blue. Go to the stadium, see them all and take pictures … I hope we can come back soon “, wrote Sofía Schellemberg in her photograph.

The South American cheerleader shared an emotional message for Cruz Azul, assuring that she very much misses being able to attend to support her team at the stadium and cheer on the players, hoping to feel that feeling again soon.

On this occasion Sofia Schellemberg shared this photo on her official Instagram account, where she got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

This singer based in Mexico City was part of the reality show La Voz México de TV Azteca, where she managed to join the team of coach Christian Nodal, sharing a great learning experience during her stay.

