Cruz Azul: Sofía Schellemberg shows off her attributes with flirty photography by the pool

The singer Sofía Schellemberg, a faithful follower of the Machine on the MX League, continues to captivate his fans in the social media And this time he did it by sharing a flirty photo in a swimsuit, which left everyone with their mouths open.

Sunday training and a little bit of shelter. What do you do on your Sundays? “, Was the message of Sofía Schellemberg in her publication.

On this occasion, Schellemberg shared this photo on his official Instagram account, quickly adding more than 3,000 likes and hundreds of comments from his followers and colleagues.

The former participant of the reality show “La Voz México” on the TV Azteca chain with her coach Christian Nodal, delighted all her followers by showing her well-worked figure by the pool with a two-piece swimsuit.

Sofía Schellemberg has been characterized by being a faithful follower of the Cruz Azul Cementers, forming part of the animation group called “Las de Azul” along with other beauties such as Juli Bochini and Antonia Yepez.

