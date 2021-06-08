Cruz Azul: Should Sebastián Jurado go out? Jesús Corona advises him before his renovation

Goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado, substitute in the Cruz Azul Machine, awaits the retirement of Jesús Corona to take over the ownership of the Noria team, however, after achieving the League title, the renewal of Corona is increasingly close.

Thus, in an interview with ESPN, Jesús Corona was questioned about the future of Jurado, whom he advised to analyze his possibilities and make the best decision.

“That is a personal decision (De Jurado). He must analyze the best for his present and future. We have a great competition that has kept me without relaxation. From experience I get a little advantage over them but they have helped me to stay at a good level” . He said about Jury.

Corona said that its renewal could be completed the following week.

“He must decide what he wants and what is best for his present and future.” Corona reiterated about a possible loan out of Sebastián Jurado.

