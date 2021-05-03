Cruz Azul: Shaggy Martínez’s message after finishing as leaders in Clausura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine closed the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with a last-minute draw against the Xolos de Tijuana on the Azteca Stadium field, however, it remained the leader of the competition, to which José Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez published an emotional message for the fans.

The ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, on his Instagram account, published a message for all the Cruz Azul fans after the draw against Xolos and conclude a very good regular phase in the Clausura 2021, ensuring that they go with everything for the League title MX.

“The victories are dreams that you never gave up for lost … let’s go step by step … With the sole objective …”, published the ‘Shaggy’ Matínez along with a design where the template appears and Juan Reynoso presuming the leadership in Closing 2021.

It should be noted that Cruz Azul had great numbers in the regular phase of the Clausura 2021, highlighting the streak of 12 consecutive games with victory, which are the general leaders and have been undefeated for more than three months.

In addition, they added 41 points in the 17 days of the tournament, with Juan Reynoso they managed to have an 80% effectiveness and have already added 15 games without defeat in this tournament.

