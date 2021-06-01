Cruz Azul: Shaggy Martínez’s exciting message after winning Liga MX

José Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, former Club América, celebrated in style the title of La Maquina del Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, by beating Santos Laguna in the grand final by an aggregate score of 2-1.

The ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, through his official Instagram account, highlighted the teamwork of the players and the technical staff of Cruz Azul to get the title of the present Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Marisol González pays bet for Santos Laguna and ‘bathes live’ in Hoy

In addition, the ‘Shaggy’ pointed out that the cement team was like a family throughout the campaign on and off the field, feeling very grateful for living this historic moment.

“Thank God we achieved the goal … we are a family and we show it on and off the court … up the machine.”

With this victory, Cruz Azul breaks 23 years without lifting the title since 1997 when he defeated León and now he does it against Santos Laguna on the Azteca Stadium field.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content