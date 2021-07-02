Cruz Azul: ‘Shaggy’ Martínez is ‘upset’ and promises more titles to the fans of La Maquina

José Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, brand new champion of Mexican soccer with Cruz Azul in the last 2021 Clausura of the MX League, assured that in La Maquina they are not satisfied only with the championship of last semester and will seek to give more joy to the fans in the 2021 Apertura.

In an interview offered for Marca Claro, the ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, Club América youth squad, sent a message of gratitude to the Cruz Azul fans for their support and all that they endured over these years in the face of the team’s failures in Liga MX in the last times.

“Thank you for your unconditional support, I have little time in the institution, I have a year, but obviously I know that you suffered a lot to achieve the goal, to achieve this happiness, you were always there despite the ridicule and despite everything, I want you to know That the players who are or will be in the club are going to give 100 percent this year to get more joys, more titles, it will not be easy, but we have to work on it, “he said.

“(I am) happy for the commitment that was made six months ago, the goal was achieved; we can all see each other in the face and today it is a pride to be able to enter the dressing room and share different moments with my teammates,” commented the player.

In addition, the ‘Shaggy’ highlighted the union in the squad between the Cruz Azul players to win the Liga MX title.

“Something fundamental in the champion team was the atmosphere, the activations on match day, in the morning we did ‘torito’, and the one that lost gets a good shake, a good shake, these are moments that remain in the group and in everyone’s heart, it was a very pleasant atmosphere that we want to maintain, “he added.

