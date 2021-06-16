Cruz Azul: ‘Shaggy’ Martínez is close to renewing his contract with the Machine

The former Club América player and now champion with the Cruz Azul Machine, José Joaquín ‘El Shaggy’ Martínez, is close to signing one more year with the Juan Reynoso team, as his contract expires on June 30.

In a conversation with Carlos Córdova in his program A Nivel de Cancha Celeste, El Shaggy spoke of its renewal and acknowledged that it is a matter of time before it is signed.

“The one in charge is my representative, I leave that responsibility to him and he is the one in charge of talking and arranging. One has the illusion and I think it is only a matter of time.” Said the player.

Martínez arrived at Cruz Azul in the Guardianes 2021 with Robert Dante Siboldi and it did not go so well, since he only played 3 games and 123 minutes.

His situation changed with Reynoso, as he was used in 16 of the 17 games and in 10 of them, he started as a starter, accumulating 998 minutes.

