Cruz Azul: ‘Shaggy’ Martínez boasted congratulations from Club América after Liga MX title

José Joaquín ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, a youth squad for Club América, pointed out that several Aguilas players sent him messages as congratulations on the Liga MX title he won with Cruz Azul, and that he helped the La Maquina team to break a drought 23-year-old with no title in Mexican soccer.

In an interview with Marca Claro, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez said that several players from América contacted him to congratulate him on the success he achieved at Cruz Azul, although he also received messages of support from other Liga MX players.

“They did not mark me, but they did send me those messages, also colleagues from other teams,” he declared.

“There were always memes and negative situations because the goal was not achieved, but today it is another matter of gratitude to the fans and the people, the effort we made was important because it took so long and was achieved; it is exciting to see people who cry for joy, it is passion, it will be marked in each one of us, “he added about the curse of Cruz Azul.

“Happy, the truth is that happy to add one more star on the shield, your job and goal is to remain in the history of the club and this team achieved that, they are important things; now it is past, but we are working to get the two-time championship, and titles here and there, that’s not easy, the team is committed and in a good time, “he said about the team’s capabilities to compete.

