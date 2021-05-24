Cruz Azul: Sergio Markarián revealed the real reason for his departure from La Maquina

Sergio Markarian, former Cruz Azul coach, revealed what was the real reason why he left the bench of La Machine, pointing directly to the board that did not let him build his sports project.

In an interview for Fox Sports, Markarián assured that he had an interesting plan to do in Cruz Azul, but that in the end there were discrepancies in the assembly of the squad at that time and therefore he ended up leaving the club.

“WHEN DISCUSSING PLANT CONFORMATION POLICIES, IT WAS NOT POSSIBLE TO SUPPORT WHAT I HAD THOUGHT,” he assured.

In addition, he recalled the 2008 final that his Cruz Azul lost to Santos Laguna, praising his former executioner Christian Benitez, noting that the Laguneros team had a lot of talent and players who made a difference on the field.

“THE IDA PARTY WAS THE ONE THAT SEALED THE FINAL, CHUCHO BENÍTEZ MADE WONDERS AND WAS THE ONE THAT TURNED US BACK”, he added.

