Cruz Azul sends ‘indirect’ to Javier Aquino after the Liga MX title

After the controversy that occurred between the UANL Tigres player and former Cruz Azul Machine, Javier Aquino, The Mexican midfielder has received hundreds of memes and ridicules from the fans of the cement club and this time it was the club itself who trolled the blue squad.

After in the middle of the row in the 2020 GNP Cup, Javier Aquino ‘rajara’ against Cruz Azul and the 23 years who had no title, launched a phrase that has been imitated after the celebration: “Raise the Cup, Tasting “.

After this phrase, the fans of Cruz Azul have been in charge of reminding Aquino and rubbing his title and now Cruz Azul also joked with this fact.

In networks, Cruz Azul published a photo of Domínguez lifting the Cup and commented: “Everyone knows the title that this photo should bear.” Referring to Javier Aquino.

The fans, who are today more than ever, in love with the club, shared and replied to the tweet hundreds of times, making it viral.

