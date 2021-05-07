Cruz Azul seeks to include players in the signing of Ignacio Rivero

Ignacio Rivero, one of the most important players in Blue Cross This tournament would be looking at the issue of its continuity in the Machine and although they want to validate the purchase option with Xolos de Tijuana, they are trying to reduce the amount, including players in the negotiation.

According to ESPN, Cruz Azul does not want to pay the full fee for the player and, in addition to the economic sum, seeks to send players to Xolos to cover the payment.

Club América: Santiago Solari has already requested two reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura

Although specific players are not mentioned, the Machine could pay, if Xolos accepts, with one or two players and thus lower the cost of Rivero’s card.

Nacho ends his loan this summer and is one of the footballers who has come to revolutionize the team.

In the 2021 Guardians, he played 13 games, 10 of them as a starter and although he did not score a goal, it has been key for the Machine to finish as leader of the competition.