Cruz Azul seeks loan from Renato Ibarra; Club América wants to sell it, how much is it worth?

The rumor of the possible signing of Renato Ibarra with The Cruz Azul Machine ran like wildfire this Monday, as some sources assured that the Ecuadorian had been present at the The Ferris Wheel to talk with the directors of the current Liga MX champion, who intend to negotiate his transfer from Club América, a team that does not have it in their plans.

With two more years of contract with América, Renato Ibarra has no place in the nest of the Eagles and everything indicates that they will not extend his loan with the Rojinegros del Atlas, where he played last season.

Information published in the newspaper Marca assures that Cruz Azul’s intentions are to seek the transfer of Renato Ibarra, but the Club América board is interested in agreeing to a sale of the South American, who has a high salary on his payroll, which they have had to keep paying in a big part, even when you haven’t played for them.

This situation would be blocking the arrival of Ibarra to Cruz Azul, a team that would have to pay Ibarra’s token, which would be set at 4.5 million dollars, according to the ESPN journalist, César Caballero, reported a year ago.

In addition to negotiating the Ibarra file, Cruz Azul would have to agree on a new salary for Renato Ibarra, who currently earns 1.2 million dollars per season, a figure with which he would surpass players like Jonathan Rodríguez, who earns less than 960 thousand dollars. per campaign.

Both by purchase and by loan, the signing of Renato Ibarra looks complicated for Cruz Azul, unless the celestial directive ‘places’ players as a bargaining chip or manages to get the Eagles to yield to the Ecuadorian and on top of that they pay a percentage of their salary.

