Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado’s message prior to the first leg against Club Santos

The Cruz Azul Machine has paralyzed Lagunera region in the hours before the first leg of the final, in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX as a visitor to Santos Laguna.

One hour away for the first 90 minutes of the final series, goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado has been present on social networks with an emotional message to the fans who were present at the arrival of the club in Torreón.

“We arrived in Torreón! LET’S GO BLUE! @CruzAzul”, he wrote next to an image of the reception of the fans in the Lagunera region.

We arrived in Torreón! ⚪️ LET’S GO BLUE! @CruzAzul pic.twitter.com/QaiXurnfel – Sebastián Jurado (@seba_jurado) May 27, 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to take advantage of its visit to the Santos Modelo Territory against Santos Laguna, in the first leg of the final in the current Clausura 2021 tournament of Liga MX.

Torreón, together we are going to break it. pic.twitter.com/l7DYWBGH2j – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 27, 2021

