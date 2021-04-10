Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado’s message for the match against Chivas

The Cruz Azul Machine receives this afternoon the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara squad on the Azteca Stadium field in the match of day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where Sebastian Jurado, published an emotional message before the meeting.

Sebastián Jurado, Cruz Azul goalkeeper, published a few words of encouragement for the fans and his teammates prior to the match against Chivas where La Maquina will seek to continue as the leader.

“LET’S GO @CruzAzul !!! #HazQueSuceda. ”, Jurado published on the networks prior to Cruz Azul vs Chivas.

Cruz Azul is the leader of the Clausura 2021 in the MX League with 33 points after stringing together 11 wins in a row and hopes against Chivas, getting the 12th victory in a row, equaling León’s streak.

Chivas, meanwhile, is out of the repechage zone in 15th place with 13 units and a victory would place it within the repechage part.

