Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado’s message after victory against Atlético San Luis

Cruz Azul’s Machine beat Atlético San Luis three goals to two in the match on matchday 16 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Azteca Stadium field where Sebastián Jurado started in place of Jesús Corona.

Sebastián Jurado, after Cruz Azul’s victory against San Luis, celebrated with all the triumph on social networks with an emotional message after scoring another three points that consolidate La Maquina in the lead.

“3 important points to continue at the top @CruzAzul #HazQueSuceda.”, Jurado published on Twitter along with a photo where he appears with the official clothing of the cement workers.

It should be noted that Juan Reynoso’s Cruz Azul managed to reach 40 points, tying the institution’s historical mark, which the cement team achieved in the Winter 98 Tournament.

Now, with the direct league ticket secured for a couple of days, the Machine still has a couple of records in its sights, such as the León points mark, which achieved 41 in 17 games.

