Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado ‘upsets’ the fans prior to the debut in the Concachampions

The Cruz Azul Machine will begin its journey in the 2021 season of the Concacaf Champions League, visiting the Arcahaie FC Haiti, in the first leg of the Round of 16.

A few hours away for the kickoff of the game, goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado has made an appearance on the networks, dedicating some emotional words for the first 90 minutes of the series.

“Start our journey at @TheChampions. Let’s go with everything @CruzAzul #HazQueSuceda,” he wrote.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions from the fans of the celestes did not wait, showing their enthusiasm for goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado for starting the Concacaf Champions League with the right foot.

Gudiño is going to start today apollar when they turn on the bench we go blue – pablo (@pablochavezazul) April 6, 2021

Come crack Sebas – Concrete @ zul (@HecManOficial) April 6, 2021

Come figure, to give everything for this great institution! – Noe Córdova (@ NoeCrdova1) April 6, 2021

Let’s go Juradito: D !!! Show what you are worth and earn that position of holder that is yours by right – SlashInLive (@ Slash4Ever2020) April 6, 2021