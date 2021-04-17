Cruz Azul: Sebastián Jurado ‘eats’ a win against Club América

Sebastian Jurado was sent back to the team Sub 20 of Cruz Azul in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, now in the match of the celestes against Club América, in a game that began as a true hurricane on the part of both teams, although it was the team of Machine who received the worst punishment.

In just six minutes into the game, Sebastián Jurado had already had to rescue the ball from the bottom of the nets of his goal, since the azulcrema ‘youngsters’ had already endorsed a couple of annotations.

The first goal fell one minute after the start of the game, but at minute four by Luis Gutiérrez’s lead, the cement manufacturers seemed to react through Rodrigo Huesca, who matched the cards in a guza way, because two minutes later, the creams returned to vaccinate Jurado with a new entry from Gutiérrez.

It should be noted that on the side of America, the goalkeeper of the Under 20 team is Óscar Jiménez, substitute goalkeeper for Guillermo Ochoa in the first team.

After the dizzying start of the game, both teams settled on the pitch until at minute 27, Luis Gutiérrez signed his hattrick by beating Jurado again.

