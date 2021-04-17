Cruz Azul: Sebastián Abreu and his “crazy” cabal with the Machine

Sebastián “el Loco” AbreuHe is undoubtedly one of the most colorful characters in the history of the MX League and he lived up to his nickname when he was active in the Blue Cross Machine with his peculiar cabals prior to the matches.

Julio Cesar Pinheiro, former cement player, commented in an interview for ESPN that one of the “rituals” of the “Crazy” Abreu It was the burning of his hand before the games, since once this happened to him and he ended up scoring a double.

“On the bus, before a match that scored two goals, we were drinking mate and I don’t know what happened on the bus that stopped and burned his hand with the mate. We went down, we went to the game and he scored two goals “

“Another day we were arriving at the stadium and he throws the mate to burn himself. ‘What are you doing, ox?’ I asked him and he ‘well, nothing has happened to burn me and well I burn myself because otherwise I won’t be able to score goals today’, and he scored a goal. Not two, but he got one “

Tomás Campos, who also shared a dressing room with Abreu, pointed out that once they played a joke on his concentration by burning him with a spoon, after that, he scored a double; so now he asked them to continue doing it for the next meetings.

“We were at the after-dinner table and we put the spoon on ‘Loco’ so that he would jump, because the spoon was hot and take it! He scored two goals. In the next concentration he wanted us to burn his hand because the ‘Loco’ was a gentleman. “

