Cruz Azul ‘scares’ Chivas with the help of Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez

The Cruz Azul Machine receives the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara in the match of the 14th day of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League with the slogan of maintaining the leadership and achieving their 12th consecutive victory in the tournament, and for this Juan Reynoso will use two of his best ‘weapons’ such as Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez.

Cruz Azul, through their social networks, shared some information about Jonathan Rodríguez and Luis Romo prior to the game against Chivas, as if trying to scare the Flock, implying that these two players could get them into trouble.

“Some curious facts prior to the meeting tonight. #HazQueSuceda. ”, Shared the Cruz Azul along with the data of both players.

In said curious data, Jonathan Rodríguez is a forward who registers up to 29 shots on goal so far in the tournament, so he is a dangerous player who tends to have an easy shot, while Luis Romo is the leader in assists of the tournament with five.

Cruz Azul is the leader of the Clausura 2021 in the MX League with 33 points after stringing together 11 wins in a row and hopes against Chivas, getting the 12th victory in a row, equaling León’s streak.

