Cruz Azul, Santos, Chivas and Club América would lose their jewels for the Apertura 2021

According to statements by the former Club América player and ambassador of the German Bundesliga, Pavel Pardo Sure, some footballers from the MX League that militate in Chivas, America, Cruz Azul, and Santos Laguna, could make the leap to the old continent in the near future, as it revealed that there is a following by European clubs in five of the so-called ‘jewels’ of Mexican Soccer.

Orbelín Pineda (Cruz Azul), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), José Juan Macías (Chivas), Santiago Naveda and Sebastián Córdova (Club América), were the names that the former World Cup player for Mexico mentioned as candidates to leave the MX League.

“There are several, such as the case of Orbelín, (José Juan) Macías, Naveda, Acevedo, (Sebastián) Córdova, who is also an interesting player, there are players who are on the radar of the European teams, then they are punctual, in the positions they are looking for, “confessed Pavel Pardo in an interview for ESPN.

However, the former Stuttgart player from Germany pointed out that the only obstacle that could stop the leap of these players to Europe is the high price at which Mexican clubs have them jumped, since the value of their card is too high in comparison to other footballers with the same conditions.

“One of the big problems for them to go to Europe are the values ​​that we have so high that there are in Mexico, they are priced very well in the local market. When a club has the possibility of taking a Mexican player, for example, in the The case of Macías, which is palpable, when the club knows the figures that the Chivas are asking for, they better turn to Eastern Europe, Brazil and Argentina “, launched the one that emerged from the burrow of the Guadalajara Atlas.

Another problem that Aztec footballers could face is that, at least in the German Bundesliga, the policy of the clubs is not to hire players older than 24 years of age, unless they already have a tour of European football.

“German clubs do not hire players over 24 years old, they tell you that maximum 24 years, but, they do not hire him, unless he plays in Europe and has a poster, that makes the championship very interesting, very strong, with a lot of vitality “, sentenced the former America.

