Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez talks about the ‘championship’ in Liga MX

The soccer player Santiago Giménez del Cruz Azul within the MX League, highlighted the problem of ‘championsitis’ in the mexican soccer, highlighting that preseason work is key to not falling into this issue next season.

Read: Euro 2021: Pelé sends emotional message to Mbappé after the elimination of France

We know that the ‘championship’ exists, many times after a championship the team relaxes and we are clear about it, then the demand must be more both in the group and outside the group, so we are going to work a little more as we have been doing to continue with that good rhythm “, were the words of Santiago Giménez.

The Mexican forward spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he stressed that they recognize the existence of this misnamed championship disease, since many teams tend to relax once they manage to lift a title in Liga MX.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

For his part, Santiago Giménez stressed that they know that the key to not falling into this problem is the team’s work, so they have been working a little harder this preseason than they normally do to avoid it.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content