Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez ‘scares’ his rivals in Liga MX for the Apertura 2021

Santiago Giménez, forward of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, assured that in the La Noria squad they are very happy to win the Clausura 2021 title of Liga MX, but that in the Apertura 2021 they want more and will go for everything.

In an interview offered for W Deportes, ‘Chaquito’ Giménez assured that at Cruz Azul they are not satisfied after the Clausura 2021 championship and that they will go with everything for the two-time championship in the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Also read: Liga MX: And Cruz Azul? Jesús Corona has a new project and shows off his shirt

“In Cruz Azul we are going to go for the Bicampeonato, none of my teammates are satisfied with what we have already done,” Giménez made clear during the talk.

Chaquito Giménez: “In Cruz Azul we are going to go for the Bicampeonato, none of my colleagues are satisfied with what we already did” In @LosCampamentos – Jonatan Peña (@Jonatan_Pena) June 17, 2021

On the other hand, Santi Giménez hopes to be able to go with the Mexican National Team to the Olympic Games although he knows that it is the coach’s issue and in the end he is the one who decides.

“I always have faith, I will wait until the last moment and I hope to be on the final list, I will continue working because representing Mexico is the most beautiful thing” (about the Olympic games), he declared.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content