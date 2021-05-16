Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez is emboldened and sends a challenging message to Liga MX

The forward of Cruz Azul, Santiago Gimenez assured that the Machine “He has huge balls” after achieving his pass to the next round of the Clausura 2021 against the Red Devils of Toluca, so he is confident of giving the fans the title.

“I don’t know if the favorite, but this group has huge eggs. I’ve always said it, from the beginning of the tournament I already saw a very united group, a warrior group. Today, thank God we were given the victory. It is the first step, there are several games left and we hope to bring joy to the fans ”, the gunner told TUDN.

The ‘Chaquito’ acknowledged feeling happiness for scoring again and above all being able to celebrate it with the fans.

“The goal had been missed. An enormous happiness, because it has been a long time since people came and being able to mark with people is beautiful, my family is there. I am thankful to God.

“The truth is that if. The forward lives off the goal, my family was always there, the fans were supporting me, saying that ‘I was going to fall’. I have faith in God that he was going to give it to me in a special moment ”, concluded Giménez.

Santi had not scored since September 18, 2020 in the duel between Cruz Azul and Mazatlán at the Kraken, thus breaking a streak of almost eight months without showing up on the board.

