Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez fills with praise for Juan Reynoso’s work prior to the semifinals

The Cruz Azul Machine has returned to the preparatory work at the Noria facilities, ahead of the first leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX, as a visitor to the Tuzos del Pachuca.

In a press videoconference for the first 90 minutes of the series, forward Santiago Giménez highlighted the great job the coach has done Juan Reynoso during his first tournament on the club’s bench.

Read also: Liga MX: Salvador Reyes is ‘upset’ and asks Cruz Azul in the final

“A merit of the Profe is that he uses the entire squad, that generates a lot of confidence. It was also a great merit of Juan to get us out of the past situation and today to be in the semifinals,” he said.

Also @ santigim10 recognized Reynoso’s work. “A merit of the Prof is that he uses the entire team, that generates a lot of confidence. It was also a great credit for Juan to get us out of the past situation and to be in the semifinals today ”. pic.twitter.com/jicCp9eFUZ – PressPort (@PressPortmx) May 17, 2021

In addition, the Mexican attacker claimed that he was not aware that the Cruz Azul Machine had faced the Tuzos del Pachuca in a Liga MX final in the 1999 winter season.

“I just found out about Pachuca against Cruz Azul in 99, they hadn’t told me anything about that. The only way to handle it is to be strong internally, ourselves with the fans and with our families, not thinking so much about what is coming. happening, nor in what is outside, “he explained.

Read also: Atlas: Aldo Rocha harangued the fans after the elimination of the Rojinegros in the league