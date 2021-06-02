Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez excites the fans with the Bicampeonato

The ninth Cruz Azul championship, leaving the spirit and enthusiasm for the skies, after 23 years of waiting, Santiago GimenezHe assured that now they are going for the Liga MX Bicampeonato, a personal wish of Santi.

“I want to celebrate, then look for the Bicampeonato, go to the national team, go to Europe. I still have many dreams to fulfill, “he said.

“I feel very happy, I believe that each of my colleagues has that DNA because otherwise it would not have been achieved. Cruz Azul is a club that makes you love it for the fans, for what it is, for the players, and today I feel that each of the team loves it and that is why the goal was achieved, in addition to the fact that God gave us all the glory and we give all the glory to him ”, added Chaquito.

Santiago grew up in the Liguilla, and with his annotations he helped La Maquina to leave behind stages to reach the league title, which he dedicated to his father, a former Cruz Azul player.

“I have had minutes, I think I only did not play two games in the tournament, the goal was not given to me throughout the tournament but thank God it was possible for me in this situation (Liguilla) and very happy,” said the ’29 ‘of the cement team.

“Obvious (he dedicates it to his father), because he has always been there, through thick and thin,” said Chaquito, who at just 20 years and a month old, was already able to achieve his first home scepter within of Aztec football.

