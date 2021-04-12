Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez does not think about América and focuses on the duel against Arcahaie FC

Football player Santiago Gimenez of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, assured that they still do not think about their duel in front of the America and they focus squarely on the duel in front of him Arcahaie FC of Haiti, in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

We have to go game by game, I don’t think right now it’s a good idea to think of America when we have a rival in Concacaf, we’ll see what happens later. Opening the stadium would be a fantastic idea, “said Santiago Giménez.

The attacker Azteca spoke at a press conference on Monday, where he assured that they are going match by match, so they are currently with their sights fixed on their duel against Arcahaie FC, leaving America aside at this time.

The planning is the same, focused on where the game is going to be played, what happened is not in our hands. We love that they have come, that they are here and that a great game is going to be played, “said the forward.

Santiago Giménez stressed that it is very important that the Haitian team can appear at this meeting, after the controversy that arose this Sunday because the club did not have funds, to make their trip to Mexico to face Cruz Azul.

