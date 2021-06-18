Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez demands the continuity of Ignacio Rivero

After having won the title of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, problems begin for Cruz Azul, since the continuity of Ignacio Rivero would be in a thread due to what the Machine would have to pay for him to Xolos de Tijuana.

On this subject, Santiago Giménez, forward of the Machine, assured in an interview for W Deportes that “Nacho” Rivero was a key piece for the team to achieve the championship.

Also read: Liga MX: Ex Chivas reinforces Club Sport Herediano de Costa Rica

Although he did not want to go into many details, “el Bebote” Giménez also stated that the Cruz Azul board should make an effort to keep Rivero in the team for the 2021 Apertura.

“For me, Nacho Rivero was a fundamental part of getting the title, his passion is contagious, it is the subject of the directive whether or not he continues, but an effort must be made”

Despite the fact that at first several options were handled, such as a player exchange or a loan renewal, the Xolos de Tijuana would have planted themselves in only the sale of the player.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: