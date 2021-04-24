Cruz Azul: Santi Giménez’s ‘recadito’ to Juan Reynoso for his work in La Maquina

Santiago Giménez, Cruz Azul forward, assured that coach Juan Reynoso has come to La Maquina to contribute many good things to the team after the bad end of the season they had in the last tournament, when they fell in a resounding way against Pumas in the Liguilla Opening 2020.

During an interview for TUDN, Santi Giménez assured that Juan Reynoso returned part of his identity to Cruz Azul after that defeat, and thanks to his mental and football work, he has allowed La Machine to be fighting at the top and be considered title candidates in Liga MX.

Also read: Liga MX: Outrage in networks case of Alexandra Martínez, will raffle America’s jersey to pay for operation

“The truth is that at the beginning and at the end of the last tournament and in Concacaf, we had a bad moment, we were very crestfallen, it was a very hard blow for us, but I believe that Professor Juan has returned our identity.”, declared.

“It has made us remember what we are and Cruz Azul is one of the greatest teams in Mexican soccer, and thank God we have caught the rhythm that we were bringing because three tournaments ago we were fighting for the lead, and today, thanks to God, people put us as title candidates. ”, he commented.

“Our illusion is full, but we must be calm. Many teams respect us, but not us but because of the situation; It is Cruz Azul, one of the largest teams in Mexico and the simple act of listening to Cruz Azul already causes you respect ”, he added.

Santiago Giménez has played in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Cruz Azul in 10 games where he has not scored a goal and has given an assist, in 33% of the total minutes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content