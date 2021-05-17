Cruz Azul: Santi Giménez sends ‘recadito’ to America, Chivas and Pumas

The Cruz Azul Machine continues its great passage through the Guardians 2021 and already installed in the semifinals, they will seek to ‘death’ the League title, longed for by all the Celestes for more than 23 years. Cruz Azul is only 4 games away from achieving the feat and although they have everything to achieve it, Santiago Giménez knows that nothing is gained yet.

The forward of the Machine, Santiago Gimenez, He acknowledged that nothing has been achieved yet and sent a letter for the ‘greats’ who could not reach the semis.

“Today we cannot boast anything, we will only boast when we have the Cup. We are the only one of the big 4 in the Semifinals, but we have to crown it with the championship.” Santi said.

On the influence that the ‘Chaco’ has had on him, he commented that his advice has been valuable in order to give his best.

“My dad always advises me, nowadays he tells me that these games are won not because of quality but because of personality, I have to have it at the top because that infects others. Try to tell everyone my illusion. My faith is untouchable.