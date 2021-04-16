Cruz Azul: Roberto Alvarado revealed that his nickname has an Americanist “origin”

This weekend the Eagles of Club América will receive a visit from the Cruz Azul Machine, at the Azteca Stadium, in a new edition of the Classic Young, for which some players have former rival footballers as idols.

This is the case of Roberto “the Louse” Alvarado, who in an interview for W Deportes, revealed that his nickname comes from his admiration for the former Argentine player Claudio “the Louse” López, who was a figure of the Eagles.

“The nickname comes from“ Louse ”López, he was a great player and to this day I start to see his videos. The only thing I can say is that today I am to death with Cruz Azul, it is a way of life and it is everything for me “

Despite acknowledging that to date he continues to admire “Piojo” López, Roberto Alvarado made it clear that he is “to death” with the Cruz Azul Machine, so he will seek victory with everything on Date 15.

