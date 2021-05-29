Cruz Azul: Roberto Alvarado returned to training

After your absence for a personal matter, Roberto Alvarado will return this Friday to training with him Blue Cross heading into the final back at the Azteca Stadium against Santos Laguna.

According to ESPN, the young midfielder will be trained at ‘La Noria’ along with the rest of his teammates. It must be remembered that two days ago, Alvarado and his wife Dayana Gómez revealed that they had suffered the loss of their son.

For this reason, the player together with coach Juan Reynoso, made the decision that the best thing would be to be with the family at this sensitive moment. The source points out that Alvarado, regardless of his situation, trained on his own to keep pace.

Cruz Azul arrives with an advantage for the second leg; however, as has been customary in Liguilla, Reynoso could go for a much more offensive proposal; Despite that, the ownership of ‘El Piojo’ Alvarado looks complicated.