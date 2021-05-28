Cruz Azul: Roberto Alvarado responds to the gestures of Jesús Corona and Luis Romo

After the sad news of the loss of the baby he was expecting with his wife, the midfielder of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, Roberto Alvarado, thanked the gestures that his teammates had during the previous game against Santos Laguna in the Ida de la Final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Before the game started, the goalkeeper of the celestes, José de Jesús Corona, appeared wearing a shirt with Alvarado’s number on his chest, this as a show of support for the La Machine midfielder in the difficult moment he lives with his couple, Dayana Gómez.

In addition to Corona, Luis Romo also had a gesture towards Piojo Alvarado, as the author of Cruz Azul’s winning goal dedicated the score to him by showing the shirt with Roberto’s numbers.

After the match ended, Piojo Alvarado himself shared some images of these actions by his teammates, thanking them for the support received through these gestures.

“Thank you Cruz Azul, thank you team,” Alvarado wrote, in addition to thanking Corona and Romo separately.

