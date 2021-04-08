Cruz Azul: Roberto Alvarado recognizes that they cannot trust the bad moment that Chivas is going through

The Mexican footballer Roberto Alvarado of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, recognized that they cannot be trusted due to the bad moment that the Chivas del Guadalajara, his rival on matchday 14 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

We know that Chivas is not having a good time, but they have great players, a great squad, and we shouldn’t trust ourselves ”, were the words of Riberto Alvarado.

The attacking midfielder spoke at a press conference, where he recognized the quality of the squad that Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team has, ensuring that they cannot be trusted since at any moment they can change the future of the game.

"It is important because we have been doing things well, we always look for the three points, beyond the record of the players who were here. We think about the day to day and not about the León brand "

For Alvarado, the most important thing is to be able to rescue the three points in this match against Chivas, beyond the records that the Juan Reynosa team is breaking and without focusing on the Club León brand, but on staying in the lead.

