Cruz Azul: Roberto Alvarado loses his baby and is out for the Ida Final

At the last moment, the midfielder of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, Roberto ‘El Piojo’ Alvarado, Caused removal from the campus led by Juan Reynoso who will face Santos Laguna this Thursday night at TSM in Torreón in the first leg of the Grand Final of the 2021 Liga MX Closing Tournament.

According to the report of the ESPN journalist, León Lecanda, Alvarado did not make the trip to the Lagunera region because his wife, Dayana Gómez, lost the baby they expected to be born in the next few months.

Unfortunately, Roberto Alvarado and his wife lost the baby they were expecting, and “Piojo” will not be in the first leg against Santos for this reason.

Álvarado and Gómez had announced the pregnancy only last April, prior to the Young Classic against Club América in the regular phase.

“Fly high my princess, we will love you always,” published Alvarado’s wife.

According to the report from different sources, Alvarado stayed in Mexico City to accompany his partner in this complicated situation.

