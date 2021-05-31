Cruz Azul: Roberto Alvarado dedicates an emotional message to the baby they lost

Roberto Alvarado had one of the bitterest drinks of his life in the week of Grand Final of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX between Blue Cross Y Santos LagunaWell, a couple of days after playing Id’s game, he and his wife, Dayana gomez, suffered the loss of the baby that was in its first months of gestation.

After missing Ida’s game because she could not make the trip to accompany her partner, The Louse Alvarado He returned to the celestial concentration to be available for the Vuelta game tonight at the Azteca Stadium, being a core part of the Juan Reynoso team’s actions.

After achieving the triumph in the aggregate against the Laguneros, Roberto Alvarado attributed this championship to ‘divine help’, this in reference to the ‘angel’ he has in heaven, referring to the baby they were expecting until a few days ago.

“The truth was that it was not easy at all. Every day I think about her. My wife obviously hurts more. This has reassured us a bit. I’m sure our princess helped us to become champions, ”Alvarado mentioned to the TUDN microphones.

Alvarado took time to dedicate this championship to the entire celestial nation, emphasizing his dedication to the baby he was expecting with his wife, who gave him the strength to be able to be in the appointment with Cruz Azul.

“We are very happy. This is for our baby. It gave me the strength to be here. I dedicate it to my daughter, to my whole family and to the fans ”, said El Piojo.

In the Clausura 2021, Alvarado played 21 games, 16 in the Regular Phase and five in the Final Phase, losing only the first leg against Santos Laguna.

