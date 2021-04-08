Cruz Azul: Roberto Alvarado continues with the sole objective of playing in the old continent

The Mexican footballer Roberto Alvarado of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, affirmed that he is not conformist and continues with the sole objective of emigrating to european football in the following seasons.

I don’t like to settle for nothing, I try to be positive, improving every day and that will give me to continue having minutes at Cruz Azul and for the doors of Europe to open to me ”, was Roberto Alvarado’s message.

The attacker spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he made it clear that he is not satisfied with being an outstanding player in Cruz Azul and in Liga MX, so he continues to work to open the doors to him in the old continent.

Roberto Alvarado recognizes that he must continue to be positive and work in the Juan Reynoso team, to continue adding minutes with Cruz Azul since this will benefit him in achieving his goals.

