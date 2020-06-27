(Photo: Twitter / AzulFemenil)

One month after the tournament starts Opening 2020 of Mexican soccer, Blue Cross He continues to accumulate problems both administratively and on the field. And it is that this Saturday the Liga MX reported that in his female campus Were detected 14 positive cases coronavirus (COVID-19).

Through its Twitter account, the league published a statement detailing that during this week both the players and the coaching staff, staff and administrative staff were subjected to the medical tests SARS-CoV-2 marking the sanitary regulation of Liga MX.

In these examinations, 14 positive and two indeterminate cases of covid-19 were detected; people are asymptomatic, protected and under observation, according to the protocols established by the health authorities and Liga MX

So far it has not been specified if the infections are only within the campus or include the other areas. However, they added that they are aware of the evolution of the affected people.

The screening tests began on June 15 (Photo: Twiiter / AzulFemenil)

The machine women’s team has planned start your preseason next Monday June 29, in the facilities of the 10 de Diciembre Stadium, in Ciudad Cooperativa, Hidalgo, headquarters where the celestial representative plays.

However, this situation could harm their start in the Liga MX Femenil, scheduled for July 24.

