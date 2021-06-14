Cruz Azul: Reinforcements and renovations that La Maquina would announce this week

Two weeks after lifting the title of champion of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Cruz Azul’s Machine enters a crucial week in planning for the next Opening 2021 in which they will seek the two-time championship under the technical direction of Juan Reynoso, so in the next few days it will define which players they will renew and the names of the reinforcements they would sign.

The fans are impatient to have defined the squad with which they will look for the tenth star in the next semester, as we still need to know the name of the reinforcements that will arrive, in addition to specifying the renewals of players likeo Pablo Aguilar, Jose de Jesús Corona, Ignacio Rivero, in addition to the extension of the contract Orbelín Pineda and Juan Escobar, who sound to be bought by other clubs.

Juan Máximo Reynoso’s priority is to keep most of the players with whom he was champion, although they will respect the decision of the footballers who want to leave the club in this transfer market, in addition to waiting for the members who were called up by their national teams. nationals for Copa América and the next Gold Cup 2021.

On the subject of reinforcements, it is known that two to three players will be announced for next season, among which could be the perian Gianluca Lapadula, Unai Bilbao, Kanu, Mario Puneida and Aldo Rocha, who have been linked to the club.

In addition to the reinforcements, Cruz Azul would also announce a renewal of Juan Reynoso’s contract, as the strategist has signed a link with La Maquina until December of this year, but the board’s intentions are to offer a multi-year contract.

