Cruz Azul receives a ‘threatening’ message from Thomas Clifford del Arcahaie

The machine of Cruz Azul receives tonight the Arcahaie from Haiti to define one of the first classified to the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League in a match where the cement producers are wide favorites against the modest Caribbean team, who were on the verge of losing by default as they did not have the budget to pay for your trip to Mexico City.

Precisely those adversities have been taken as the main motivation engine for the Haitian team, who through their midfielder, Thomas Clifford, showed the illusion they have in being able to achieve a historic result that allows them to advance to the next round.

“The complications we have suffered are the motivation to beat Cruz Azul,” said Clifford.

Arcahaie planted a match in the First leg to Cruz Azul, which is why the Caribbean club’s players arrived motivated to the Vuelta duel, where a goal in their favor in the tie would be complicating the series for Cruz Azul, a team that has the ‘obligation’ to assert their status as a favorite.

“We want to win for the people in Haiti, for the young people who can also make history,” the midfielder launched.

The Arcahaie player took advantage of his speech at the pre-match press conference to thank Concacaf for the support, which financed part of the cost of the transportation trip for the Caribbean club.

“We thank Concacaf for the support, what supports us to come, if we win, the public in Haiti will believe, the private sector will trust, change their attitude, Arcahaie deserves more things to avoid being in these difficulties,” he said.

