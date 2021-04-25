Cruz Azul received a vaccine in Texas prior to the match against Toronto in the Concachampions

The Cruz Azul Machine is in Texas where it already received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, a trip that it made to the United States especially to get the vaccine, after the victory against Atlético San Luis this Saturday.

Cruz Azul took advantage of the trip to Toronto for the Concachampions to make a stopover in Texas, the city where he received the vaccine.

Players such as Roberto Alvarado, Sebastián Jurado and Santiago Giménez, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda did not receive the vaccine, since they have had it for days, vaccinated at the request of the FMF as they are players in the pre-list for Tokyo 2020.

Cruz Azul visits Toronto this Tuesday, April 27, the match corresponding to the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.