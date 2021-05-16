Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca’s message prior to the return vs Toluca FC

Rafael Baca, Cruz Azul midfielder, published an emotional message on social networks encouraging the fans in search of the comeback against the Red Devils of Toluca on the Azteca Stadium field.

Baca, said that he trusts that Cruz Azul will manage to move the match forward in order to qualify for the semifinals of the big party of Mexican soccer against Toluca.

“Come on team! Today we do it together. ”, Baca published on Twitter hours before the second leg between Cruz Azul and Toluca.

It should be remembered that Cruz Azul, in the quarter-finals, has only come back twice out of the eight in which it has come back with a disadvantage.

There are 8 times in which Cruz Azul has reached the second leg down on the scoreboard and only in 2001 and 2008 could they come back, however, in neither of the two did they lift the title, against Necaxa and Jaguares.

