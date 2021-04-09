Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca warns his teammates for the match against Chivas

Rafae baca, midfielder for La Maquina de Cruz Azul, spoke in the pre-match of matchday 14 of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara on the Azteca Stadium field, ensuring that both he and his teammates at maximum concentration for the game, as the Herd has a great team.

During an interview for TUDN, Rafa Baca indicated that Cruz Azul cannot be trusted collectively against the Chivas, since he considered that they have a much better team in the table than the numbers indicate, so all the players celestial must go 100% to the game.

“We know that Chivas is a great team, obviously they are not going through their best moment but at the end of the day it does not take away that talent that they have,” he declared.

“The truth is that they have a very good team that does not reflect the position they are in the table, so we have to be careful with that because in the end they still have quality and they are still a good team,” he added.

For now, Cruz Azul is the leader of the Clausura 2021 in the MX League with 33 points after stringing together 11 wins in a row and hopes against Chivas, to get the victory 12 in a row, equaling the Leon’s streak.

For its part, Chivas is out of the repechage zone with 13 points and the match against the cement producers is vital for their aspirations to stay alive and get into the playoffs.

