Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca ‘upsets’ the fans before the final vs Santos Laguna

Rafael Baca, midfielder for La Maquina de Cruz Azul, published an emotional message prior to the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where those led by Juan Reynoso will receive Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium.

Baca, on his official Twitter account, encourage the fans of Cruz Azul to fully support the team tonight against Santos, so that together they achieve the dream of winning the ninth.

“HO Y. Let’s all go together, let’s go for everything, come blue.”, Published Baca on social networks.

Cruz Azul defeated Santos Laguna a zero goal in the first leg of the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the TSM field, so La Maquina will seek to close the work tonight at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will be able to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

