Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca is ‘upset’ before the semifinals against Pachuca

Rafael Baca, Cruz Azul midfielder, published an emotional message on social networks after qualifying for the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, defeating Toluca in the quarterfinals.

Baca, on his official Twitter account, published a message in which he highlighted the claw of the Cruz Azul players in the tie against Toluca and where he hopes they will also show it against Pachuca.

Read also: Liga MX: Arturo Brizio clarified the controversy about the penalty in Cruz Azul vs Toluca

“Pura GARRA”, published Baca after being in the semifinals and days of facing the tie against Pachuca that has just defeated Club América.

For now, Cruz Azul is already in the semifinals after beating Toluca, while Pachuca has just eliminated Club América.

Rafale Baca has been highly criticized this season but he has still been a fixture of Juan Reynoso in the Cruz Azul line-ups, playing a large number of minutes of matches.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content