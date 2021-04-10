Cruz Azul: Rafael Baca does not remain silent and responds to his detractors

Rafael Baca, midfielder for La Maquina de Cruz Azul, spoke about the constant criticism he receives from a sector of the fans on social networks, pointing out that he respects them and understands that they are part of his profession and that as such, he must work with them In day to day.

In an interview for TUDN, Rafale Baca was also questioned about the mark that he would impose in the match day 15 against Club América in the Clásico Joven, where he would reach 200 games if he sees activity, something that does not concern him at the moment, since he is only thinking about this weekend’s game against Chivas.

“Very happy for these 200 games that I am about to complete, it has been a bittersweet journey, it is already seven years since I arrived, we were fighting relegation, some tournaments we qualified and others not, but we continue insisting, working and now we are in another stage in Cruz Azul. ”, he declared.

“Each fan is free to express himself to say what he feels, I have said that we are close but in the end we make sure that we are all on the same line and in the same direction.”

“I think we are closer to the fans believing in us again, we know what we have done wrong and what we have failed, but I also believe that they have every right to criticize, to demand.”

Cruz Azul is the leader of the Clausura 2021 in the MX League with 33 points after stringing together 11 wins in a row and hopes against Chivas, to get the 12th victory in a row, matching León’s streak.

